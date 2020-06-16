Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said, the third to hit the union territory in three days. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During an Encounter in Shopian

However, there were no reports of any damage, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 7 AM and its epicentre was in Tajikistan, according to the officials.

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu, they said.