New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, an earthquake has struck Gujarat’s Rajkot on Sunday at 8:13 PM, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Also Read - No Need to Panic, Just be Prepared,' Says Seismology Dept on Earthquake Warning in Delhi-NCR

The intensity of the quake was 5.8 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre of the quake was 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot. Also Read - Gujarat is 'Culturally Backward', Tweets Ramachandra Guha; Paresh Rawal Slams Him & Calls Him 'Gutless Guha'

Prior to this, a similar earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale had hit Gujarat on May 9 this year. The tremors were felt in the state at 3.36 PM. The jolts were also experienced in Junagarh, Porbandar, and Gir Somnath. Also Read - Anti-Viral' Fabric to Fight Coronavirus? Gujarat Company Comes Up With Long Term Solution Amid COVID-19 Pandemic