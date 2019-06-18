New Delhi: After a series of tremors felt in South Western China, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 has struck the regions of Andaman Islands at 3.49 am today.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands have been experiencing frequent earthquakes over the past month.

On May 26, two medium intensity earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 on the Richter Scale had struck the Islands region.

The region is prone to earthquakes but no casualties have been reported so far.

Yesterday, five earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 6.0, shook Sichuan province in Southwestern China on Monday.

The epicentre of the first and largest quake of magnitude 6.0 was located outside the city of Yibin. It occurred at about 10:55 pm (1455 GMT) at a depth of 16 kilometres (10 miles), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The subsequent smaller quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 5.1, took place in the following 40 minutes near Changning county.

Videos circulating on social media showed chandeliers and other light fixtures swaying from the shaking, however, the authenticity of the videos are unknown.

State news agency Xinhua said local authorities had dispatched personnel to confirm if there had been any casualties.

Earthquakes regularly strike Sichuan, where a powerful 7.9-magnitude quake left 87,000 people dead or missing in 2008.