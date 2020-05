New Delhi: Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday afternoon after a mild earthquake struck the national capital, TV News reported. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Issue Due to Death Summaries,' Delhi Government Explains 'Discrepancies' in COVID-19 Casualty Figures

According to the TV reports, the earthquake was of 3.5 on richter scale and the epicenter was located in east Delhi. Also Read - Sudden Change of Weather: Massive Dust Storm, Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR