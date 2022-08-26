Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 3:28 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology informed. This is the eight earthquake that occurred in the region in the past three days. There are no reports of any casualties or collateral damage due to the quake. In the past two days, several earthquakes hit Katra. Two medium-intensity quakes struck Katra on Wednesday.Also Read - Pakistan Army Officer Paid Rs 30,000 To Attack Indian Army, Says Captured Terrorist | WATCH VIDEO

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 03:28:33 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.57, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 03:28:33 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.57, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India

On Thursday, a 4.1 magnitude of earthquake hit Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 11:04 pm. The quake hit at latitude 33.20 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km. The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 PM on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-08-2022, 23:52:45 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 5 Km , Location: 60km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir,” NCS had tweeted.

On Tuesday, four earthquakes jolted the J&K region within a short span of just six hours. The first earthquake was felt at Katra in Jammu at 2.20 am on Tuesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 10 km below the ground and measured 3.9 on the Richter scale.

The second time the tremours were felt was at 3.21 am on Tuesday. They measured 2.6 on Richter scale and the epicentre was located in doda in Jammu region. The third quake measured 2.8 and occured at 3.44 am in Udhampur in Jammu region. The fourth quake took place at 8.03 am in Udhampur and measured 2.9 on the Richter scale.

Later during the day tremors were felt at about 3 pm in Kishtwar and about 11 pm in Katra. On Monday, earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan’s Bikaner.