New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.1-magnitude struck Manipur on Monday at 8:15 PM. Apart from this state, the tremors were also felt in other parts of Northeast such as Guwahati and other parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram.

As per initial reports, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Manipur.