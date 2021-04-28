Guwahati: A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on Wednesday morning struck Assam, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The tremors were felt across Northeast and parts of north side of West Bengal. The EMSC said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). Also Read - West Bengal Sees Record 16,403 Fresh COVID Cases, 73 Deaths 2 Days Before Last Phase of Polling
Major damages reported across Assam.
Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates:
10: 40 AM: There were two aftershocks following the first major earthquake, one at 7.58 am and another at 8.01 am. The two aftershocks measured 4.3 and 4.4 on the Richter Scale.
10:30 AM: The earthquake originated in Tezpur of Assam and tremors were felt even in North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.
10: 13 AM: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged citizens to stay alert after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Assam’s Sonitpur.
As per reports, the earthquake originated in Assam and tremors were felt across Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.
According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale originated in Sonitpur of Assam.
In the meantime, PM Modi said he has spoken to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the earthquake and to take stock of the situation. “Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,” PM Modi said.
Also, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to Sarbananda Sonowal to assess the condition in different parts of the state. “Have spoken to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The Central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Shah said.