Guwahati: A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on Wednesday morning struck Assam, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The tremors were felt across Northeast and parts of north side of West Bengal. The EMSC said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates:

10: 40 AM: There were two aftershocks following the first major earthquake, one at 7.58 am and another at 8.01 am. The two aftershocks measured 4.3 and 4.4 on the Richter Scale.

10:30 AM: The earthquake originated in Tezpur of Assam and tremors were felt even in North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

10: 13 AM: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged citizens to stay alert after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Assam’s Sonitpur.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 AM: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/laGILeb34j — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

As per reports, the earthquake originated in Assam and tremors were felt across Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sayMF9Gumd pic.twitter.com/lWRDtIAWh5 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 28, 2021

Indian media when they find there's a #earthquake but in assam pic.twitter.com/MdSOLh9TAc — Last Human (@pLastHuman) April 28, 2021

#earthquake

Having experienced that massive tremor, I am sure that everyone must be feeling a sense of shock. Please stay calm. Take care of one another. The details of the epicentre in Dhekiajuli will come soon. pic.twitter.com/ShWWPfI9OO — Mridul Das🇮🇳 (@MridulD09858171) April 28, 2021

Massive #earthquake in Assam and some parts of Bihar and Bengal pic.twitter.com/wD6CYZ6r3T — Afroz Alam🏴‍☠️ (@AfrozJournalist) April 28, 2021

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale originated in Sonitpur of Assam.

#WATCH Assam | A building in Nagaon tilts against its adjacent building. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur today. Tremors were felt in Nagaon too. pic.twitter.com/03ljgzyBhS — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

#WATCH Assam | Cracks appeared on a road in Sonitpur

as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the region this morning. pic.twitter.com/WfP7xWGy2q — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

In the meantime, PM Modi said he has spoken to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the earthquake and to take stock of the situation. “Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,” PM Modi said.

Also, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to Sarbananda Sonowal to assess the condition in different parts of the state. “Have spoken to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The Central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Shah said.