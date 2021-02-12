New Delhi: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale shook several parts of Northern India including Punjab, Haryana, national capital Delhi and adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad. According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake’s intensity was measured 6.3 M on the Richter scale in Amritsar. According to the NCS, the quake took place at 10.34 pm today.”Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:34:40 IST, Lat: 31.57 & Long: 75.09, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 21km ESE of Amritsar, Punjab,” NCS tweeted. However, the USGS said the epicentre of the earthquake was Tajikistan- M 5.9, 35 km W of Murghob. Also Read - 5 Killed in Shooting at Akhada in Haryana's Rohtak, Wrestling Coach Among Dead

More reports are being collected but several users in Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad-Chandigarh and other cities took to Twitter and reported how the earthquake lasted for several minutes. The earthquake was felt at around 10.30 PM. Apart from Delhi-NCR, the quake was also felt across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and even Rajasthan. “Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking,” Omar Abdullah, tweeted. Also Read - As Revenue Losses Mount, Delhi Metro Urges Centre to Allow Trains to Run At Full Seating Capacity

EARTHQUAKE TODAY: LIVE UPDATES Also Read - BJP 'Welcomes' Dinesh Trivedi, TMC Says His Resignation Not a Setback to Party | Top Developments

Here’s an image from USGS that shows the exact epicentre of today’s earthquake that was felt across the northern India.

The tremors continued for several seconds.

The earthquake was also reported from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

As per updates from National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.1 on the Richter scale.

However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the earthquake.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:31:33 IST, Lat: 38.00 & Long: 73.58, Depth: 74 Km ,Location: 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistanfor more information https://t.co/PxX3VNYiFY @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/2F8ndn7p5v — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 12, 2021

5) While the earthquake in Amritsar happened at 10.43 PM, another earthquake occurred minutes before in Tajikistan with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake across Pakistan

May Allah SWT keep everyone in his protection and refuge. Ameen!#earthquake pic.twitter.com/gcrPXexlVG — Iqra Shabbir 🇵🇰 (@IqraJummani) February 12, 2021

6) After the earthquake, NC leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone and so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking.”

Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 12, 2021

In terms of location, the earthquake was felt in Punjab 21 KM East South-East of Amritsar, 151 KM North of Bathinda,Punjab, 158 KM South of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, 173 KM West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and 185 KM West of Chandigarh.