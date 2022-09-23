Manipur earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Manipur’s Moirang on Friday morning. “An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred 100km SE of Moirang, Manipur at around 10:02am. The depth of the earthquake was 110 km below the ground,” the National Center for Seismology said.Also Read - LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Regional MET Office Issues WARNING

No damage or casualty have been reported so far.