Srinagar: An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake, they said. Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm, the officials said.

The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan, they said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred today around 07:01 pm at 146km NNW of Kargil, Ladakh: National Center for Seismology