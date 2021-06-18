New Delhi: Three low-intensity earthquakes struck the Northeast early on Friday. Within a difference of a few hours, separate earthquakes hit Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya. Also Read - Earthquake of 2.4 Magnitude Hits Parts of Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Assam’s Tezpur 2.04, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 2.04 am at a depth of 22 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres West-Northwest of Tezpur. Also Read - Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Rocks Dali in China: USGS

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2021, 02:04:40 IST, Lat: 26.73 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 22 Km, Location: 36km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India,” the NCS said in a tweet.

Prior to that, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur’s Moirang. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 1.06 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 39 kilometres East-Southeast of Moirang.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale also occurred in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. NCS said the quake occurred at 4.20 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 58 kilometres West-Southwest of Nongpoh.

(With ANI inputs)