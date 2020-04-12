New Delhi: A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. Initial reports suggested that there was no loss of life or property. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Govt to Start Massive Sanitation Drive in Containment Zones From Monday, Says Kejriwal

The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be East Delhi, ANI reported quoting IMD.

Following the reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you..”

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

Earlier last month, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake had jolted Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba.