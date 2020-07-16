New Delhi: Light to moderate-intensity earthquakes hit Gujarat, Assam and Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. According to news agency ANI, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 7:40 am. Also Read - Amid Assam Floods, Twitter Joins Hands With National Disaster Response Force to Help People Stay Updated About Relief Efforts

Slightly afterwards, tremors were felt in Karimganj in Assam at 7:57 am. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured to be 4.1 on the Richter Scale, National Center for Seismology said.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale also hit Una in Himachal Pradesh at 04:47:03 (IST), today.

