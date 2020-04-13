New Delhi: Just a day after mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, the region was hit by yet another earthquake on Monday afternoon. Also Read - ‘Hope Everyone is Safe’: Kejriwal Prays For Safety of All After Earthquake Hits Delhi

This is second time in two days when earthquake tremors have been felt in national capital and neighbouring regions. Also Read - Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake Measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits National Capital, no Loss of Life or Property Reported

Earthquake with magnitude 2.7 hits Delhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2020

As per PTI, the earthquake recorded a 2.7 on richter scale and no reports of damage have emerged so far.

The earthquake on Sunday occurred at 5.45 PM with its epicentre in Delhi at the depth of 8 km.

Following the reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you..”