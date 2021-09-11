New Delhi: India on Saturday urged Australia to address the difficulties being faced by Indian students due to the travel restrictions put in place by that country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. India also urged Australia to ease travel restrictions for Indian students.Also Read - Young People More Vulnerable to Heart Diseases in India, Says Study

The issue was highlighted during deliberations when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the inaugural ”two-plus-two” dialogue here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton. Also Read - Percentage of Delta variant Found in Delhi Rose Steadily During April-July, Shows Official Data

“I specifically took up with Minister Payne the problems faced by Indian students in Australia and those wishing to go to Australia as well as the Indian origin community that is resident there,” Jaishankar said. Also Read - Afghanistan Should Not Become Threat To Neighbouring Countries: PM Modi at 13th BRICS Summit

He also added that during the talks he urged that the difficulties faced by students due to travel restrictions be sympathetically addressed as soon as possible.

“I think their (students”) frustrations, their feelings are completely understandable. Many of them would like to be at the institutions that they are already studying or want to study. So we discussed it in some detail today. Minister Payne shared with me what is Australia”s thinking about when students will be able to come,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the Indian government has taken up the issue of problems being faced by students due to travel restrictions not just with Australia but with other countries like the US and Canada.

“So I do want the students of the country and the parents of the students to know that it is something we take as very high priority and take up very vigorously with our foreign partners,” he said.

The request from India came as university education is now a multi-billion dollar industry and Australia is one of several countries to have aggressively campaigned to attract Indian students.

On the other hand, Australian Foreign Minister Payne said she understands the desire of students and their families that are not able to be in Australia for education and their desire for on campus experience.

The COVID-19 restrictions have impacted travel to and from Australia, not just for students, but for Australians themselves and even for ministers, she said.

“We (ministers) are required to comply with the same sort of quarantine restrictions and health requirements as all incoming travellers as you would expect. So our approach in Australia has been based on research and modelling commissioned by the government from the eminent Doherty institute and that gives us a four-phase pathway in terms of our response to COVID-19 and our progression through and out of the restrictions that have been in place,” Payne said.