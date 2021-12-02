Indian Railways Latest News: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel nearly 100 trains on December 3 and 4 owing to Cyclone Jawad that is approaching Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coastal regions. Taking to twitter, East Coast Railway said that the trains have been cancelled in view of “safety of passengers” the low-pressure area forms in the south Andaman Sea.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Akshara Vows To Help Abhimanyu In Molestation Case
The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm Jawad by December 3. It is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states.
In view of the cyclone threats, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains. It further said in a tweet, as per forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone 'Jawad' may hit Odisha on 3rd – 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers 95 Trains originating from different destination and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled.
Apart from this, all trains passing through Tatanagar railway station like Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, Purushottam Express and Tata Yesvantpur and Kalinga Utkal going to the coastal area will also be affected.
Here’s the complete list of trains that will be affected:
TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 2
12509 BNC- GHY
12844 ADI – PURI
12508 SCL – TVC
18478 YNRK – PURI
12802 NDLS – PURI
22641 TVC- SHM
15905 CAPE – DBRG
15644 KYQ- PURI
22909 BL- PURI
TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 3 AND 4
08431 CTC- PURI
18105 ROU – PURI
TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 3
18417 PURI – GNPR
20896 BBS – RMM
12703 HWH – SC
22883 PURI – YPR
12245 HWH – YPR
11020 BBS – CSTM
18443 BBS – PSA
22605 PRR – VM
17479 PURI – TPTY
18045 HWH – HYB
12841 HWH – MAS
22817 HWH – MYS
22807 SRC – MAS
22873 DGHA – VSKP
12863 HWH – YPR
12839 HWH – MAS
22644 PNBE – ERS
17244 RGDA- GNT
20809 SBP-NED
18517 KRBA – VSKP
13351 DHN- ALP
12889 TATA-YPR
18409 HWH – PURI
22201 SDAH – PURI
12895 HWH – PURI
18410 PURI- HWH
18448 JDB – BBS
20838 JNRD – BBS
18424 NYGT – BBS
12842 MAS – HWH
18046 HYB – HWH
12829 MAS – BBS
12246 YPR- HWH
12704 SC – HWH
17480 TPTY – PURI
12864 YPR- HWH
17016 SC – BBS
12840 MAS – HWH
18048 VSG – HWH
12664 TPJ – HWH
18464 SBC – BBS
11019 CSTM – BBS
18518 VSKP – KRBA
18528 VSKP – RGDA
17243 GNT – RGDA
08428 PURI – ANGL
08404 PURI – KUR
17479 PURI – TPTY
18425 PURI – DURG
12838 PURI – HWH
18452 PURI – HTE
18477 PURI – YNRK
12801 PURI – NDLS
18451 THE- PURI
12837 HWH- PURI
18426 DURG -PURI
17480 TPTY –PURI
12876 ANVT- PURI
18447 BBS- JOB
20837 BBS- JNRD
12843 PURI- ADI
18423 BBS- NYGT
TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 4
12807 VSKP – NZM
18551 VSKP- KROL
22202 PURI – SDAH
18418 GNPR – PURI
15643 PURI- KYQ
18106- PURI – ROU
08432 – PURI – CTC
12822 PURI – HWH
12815 PURI – ANVT
22974 PURI – GIMB
18417 PURI – GNPR
12074 BBS – HWH
12893 BBS – BLGR
20817 BBS – NDLS
18463 BBS – SBC
22819 BBS – VSKP
17015 BBS – SC
18637 HTE -BNC
08427 ANGL PURI
18418 GNPR – PURI
08403 KUR- PURI
12821 HWH- PURI
As per the prediction, an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm will hover over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal (BoB) off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts at 11:30pm on December 3, over north-west and adjoining west-central BoB off south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts at 5:30 am on December 4, close to south Odisha coast at 11:30 am on December 4 and over coastal Odisha at 5:30 pm on December 4.
The cyclonic storm is likely to affect the districts of Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh and the coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal.
The sea condition is likely to be very rough with squally winds reaching a speed of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph on December 3. The wind speed is likely to reach 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on December 4 morning, according to the weather department.