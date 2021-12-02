Indian Railways Latest News: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel nearly 100 trains on December 3 and 4 owing to Cyclone Jawad that is approaching Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coastal regions. Taking to twitter, East Coast Railway said that the trains have been cancelled in view of “safety of passengers” the low-pressure area forms in the south Andaman Sea.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Akshara Vows To Help Abhimanyu In Molestation Case

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm Jawad by December 3. It is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states.

In view of the cyclone threats, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains. It further said in a tweet, as per forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone 'Jawad' may hit Odisha on 3rd – 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers 95 Trains originating from different destination and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled.

Apart from this, all trains passing through Tatanagar railway station like Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, Purushottam Express and Tata Yesvantpur and Kalinga Utkal going to the coastal area will also be affected.

Here’s the complete list of trains that will be affected:

TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 2

12509 BNC- GHY

12844 ADI – PURI

12508 SCL – TVC

18478 YNRK – PURI

12802 NDLS – PURI

22641 TVC- SHM

15905 CAPE – DBRG

15644 KYQ- PURI

22909 BL- PURI

TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 3 AND 4

08431 CTC- PURI

18105 ROU – PURI

TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 3

18417 PURI – GNPR

20896 BBS – RMM

12703 HWH – SC

22883 PURI – YPR

12245 HWH – YPR

11020 BBS – CSTM

18443 BBS – PSA

22605 PRR – VM

17479 PURI – TPTY

18045 HWH – HYB

12841 HWH – MAS

22817 HWH – MYS

22807 SRC – MAS

22873 DGHA – VSKP

12863 HWH – YPR

12839 HWH – MAS

22644 PNBE – ERS

17244 RGDA- GNT

20809 SBP-NED

18517 KRBA – VSKP

13351 DHN- ALP

12889 TATA-YPR

18409 HWH – PURI

22201 SDAH – PURI

12895 HWH – PURI

18410 PURI- HWH

18448 JDB – BBS

20838 JNRD – BBS

18424 NYGT – BBS

12842 MAS – HWH

18046 HYB – HWH

12829 MAS – BBS

12246 YPR- HWH

12704 SC – HWH

17480 TPTY – PURI

12864 YPR- HWH

17016 SC – BBS

12840 MAS – HWH

18048 VSG – HWH

12664 TPJ – HWH

18464 SBC – BBS

11019 CSTM – BBS

18518 VSKP – KRBA

18528 VSKP – RGDA

17243 GNT – RGDA

08428 PURI – ANGL

08404 PURI – KUR

17479 PURI – TPTY

18425 PURI – DURG

12838 PURI – HWH

18452 PURI – HTE

18477 PURI – YNRK

12801 PURI – NDLS

18451 THE- PURI

12837 HWH- PURI

18426 DURG -PURI

17480 TPTY –PURI

12876 ANVT- PURI

18447 BBS- JOB

20837 BBS- JNRD

12843 PURI- ADI

18423 BBS- NYGT

TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 4

12807 VSKP – NZM

18551 VSKP- KROL

22202 PURI – SDAH

18418 GNPR – PURI

15643 PURI- KYQ

18106- PURI – ROU

08432 – PURI – CTC

12822 PURI – HWH

12815 PURI – ANVT

22974 PURI – GIMB

18417 PURI – GNPR

12074 BBS – HWH

12893 BBS – BLGR

20817 BBS – NDLS

18463 BBS – SBC

22819 BBS – VSKP

17015 BBS – SC

18637 HTE -BNC

08427 ANGL PURI

18418 GNPR – PURI

08403 KUR- PURI

12821 HWH- PURI

As per the prediction, an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm will hover over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal (BoB) off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts at 11:30pm on December 3, over north-west and adjoining west-central BoB off south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts at 5:30 am on December 4, close to south Odisha coast at 11:30 am on December 4 and over coastal Odisha at 5:30 pm on December 4.

The cyclonic storm is likely to affect the districts of Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh and the coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal.

The sea condition is likely to be very rough with squally winds reaching a speed of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph on December 3. The wind speed is likely to reach 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on December 4 morning, according to the weather department.