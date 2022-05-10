New Delhi: In the second week of March, Indian Railways had announced the resumption of linen services, however, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) is still lagging behind in providing bedrolls and blankets to passengers. As per reports, ECoR is able to provide the service in just 30 out of 67 pairs of trains originating from stations under its jurisdiction.Also Read - Mothers Travelling On Train Are Going To Love This Railways Initiative. Deets Inside

Amid the pandemic, the service was temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and restriction was imposed on the supply of bedrolls and blankets inside the trains. Passengers traveling in air-conditioned coaches of all trains were advised to bring their own blankets for long journeys.

However, at present, in view of the decreasing number of Covid cases, the railways asked its zonal divisions in March to resume the service of providing bedrolls and blankets in the trains for the convenience of passengers.

According to a TOI report, ECoR sources said they are facing numerous challenges to start their laundry and procure bedrolls and blankets. These include the closure of laundries during the pandemic and deploying manpower to supply the items to passengers in trains.

“Besides, purchasing new linen from cotton industries with brand name and logo is a hurdle for the railways. Immediate supply by industries is not possible. Even after facing many challenges, ECoR has worked day and night to ensure proper quality of linen,” an official source said.

ECoR chief public relations officer Biswajit Sahu said they will provide linen services in all trains by June. “Amid all challenges, we have provided linen and blankets in 30 pairs of trains in 30 days. It is not a small thing. We are resuming the services in a phased manner,” he added.