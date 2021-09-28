New Delhi: A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked weekly, Panchjanya termed Amazon as ‘East India Company 2.0’ and accused it of indulging in corrupt practices, the e-commerce major has asserted that it has a “positive impact on small businesses” and helped over 70,000 across India. In a statement, Amazon said that three lakh new sellers have joined the platform during the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 75,000 were local neighbourhood shops from 450+ cities selling furniture, stationery, consumer electronics, beauty products, mobile phones, garments, medical products.Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 To Begin From Oct 4, Prime Members To Get Early Access

“Amazon’s exports program is witnessing rapid momentum… today there are 70,000+ exporters from metros as well as Tier II, III and IV cities, selling crores of ‘made in India’ products to customers in 200 countries across the world – truly taking (it) global,” the e-commerce company stated. Also Read - Ex-JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to Join Congress on September 28

In its latest edition, which will hit the stands on October 3, the RSS magazine Panchjanya has carried a cover story that is highly critical of Amazon. “Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon,” the article titled “East India Company 2.0” reads. Also Read - Amarinder Calls Sidhu 'Dangerous Man', Says Will Fight Toe And Nail To Stop Him From Becoming Party's Face

Using picture of Jeff Bezos, the magazine has accused Amazon of insulting Hindu values through Prime Videos movies and content and indulging in corrupt practices after allegations of bribery surfaced against it.

Congress Hits Out at RSS

Meanwhile, the Congress party came down heavily on the RSS calling its state on the Amazon ‘irrelevant’. “What the RSS is saying on Amazon is irrelevant because there is a duet going on between the BJP and the RSS. We have seen that duet, they stand exposed in the farmers agitation. We have seen the dubious role played by the BKS (Bhartiya Kisan Sangh) in the farmers agitation. They did not come for a day in support of farmers in the past one year, so nobody takes RSS seriously anymore. They do not talk in the national interest but in the interest of the BJP,” said Pawan Khera.

Last week, the grand old party had attacked the government alleging that e-commerce giant Amazon paid legal fees as a graft and demanded an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the whole matter.

Amazon, Flipkart Trying to Become Second Edition of East India Company in India: Traders’ body CAIT

Strongly supporting RSS’ statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the Panchjanya article has corroborated the constant stand of CAIT since last two years that both Amazon & Flipkart are trying to become second edition of East India Company in India.

“The business model of these two companies are similar to that of East India Company selling goods at a cheaper rate irrespective of the quality dominating their choice and making them habitual of purchasing cheap goods, killing competition and then enter into crony capitalism and monopolise the market in their favour and then selling goods at a higher price and in absence of any competition leaving no choice to consumer but to purchase the goods at their dictated price”, said the traders’ body.

It claimed that both Amazon & Flipkart want to invade India’s economy and social culture through capturing e-commerce and retail trade of India.