New Delhi: At least six people were injured as several vehicles were caught in a pile-up on the Eastern Peripheral Highway near Greater Noida due to the dense smog on Friday. As the visibility was low, a speeding i20 reportedly bumped into a truck and within seconds, half a dozen vehicles collided, leaving six people, including two children, wounded. Reports claimed that the impact of the collision was such that the vehicles were wrecked completely. Police said an i20, one Swift, an Innova, and two trucks were involved in the mishap.Also Read - Tobacco, Pollution And Now Obesity is The Culprit Behind Increasing Cancer Load in India

As per the reports, a man and a woman in the i10 car that rammed the truck are believed to be in critical condition. However, their two children have suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, all the injured have been rushed to a private hospital in Faridabad for proper medical treatment. Later the police had to make announcements to warn other passersby about low visibility on the road. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Oozes Oomph in Pink Anarkali Worth Rs 70K - A Yay or A Nay?

Notably, a thick blanket of smog has engulfed the national capital and its adjoining areas as the air quality in some parts has deteriorated to ‘hazardous’ category after Diwali celebrations. As per the Ministry Earth Sciences’ SAFAR-India application, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida slipped to the ‘severe’ category. The concentration of Pollution Meter (PM) 10 stood at 448. Meanwhile, the concentration of PM 10 stood at 430 in Mathura Road today morning. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Performs Diwali Puja With Nick Jonas, Fans 'Feel Proud' For Keeping Traditions Alive in LA

SAFAR predicted that the air quality would not improve until Sunday evening (November 7). The improvement would, however, just fluctuate in the ‘Very Poor’ category. “The overall air quality of Delhi is plunged into the upper end of very poor category. It will continue to fall now and may enter at the edge of the “very poor” to “severe” category by tonight,” it informed.