Easy monthly gas cylinder check: Check how to protect your home, reduce LPG usage with THESE steps

It is important to keep an on your gas usage specially with rising prices and shortage of LPG cylinders. If you have sensed leakage in your supply, it is time to take a closer look.

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Follow these steps to check gas leakage. File image

Think closing your gas regulator is enough? Think again. Micro-leaks can still happen at the pipe joints and regulator, slowly bleeding gas without you even realising it.

Small gas leaks can often lead to major accidents. Gas leaks are a safety hazard and also waste gas.

Soap-water test every month

A sharp bend where the gas pipe connects to the regulator can easily cause a slow, hidden leak. To test it, mix soap or liquid detergent with water in a glass and apply the solution to the joint. If bubbles appear, gas is escaping. Performing this simple check every month ensures your setup stays completely sealed.

What precautions should be taken while checking for leakage?

If you’re checking for a gas leak, be careful not to use matches or lighters. Even small leaks can catch fire. If you find a leak, don’t try to fix the gas pipe or regulator yourself. Call a gas technician.

Also Read | LPG booking rules Big update: Good news for domestic consumers as Modi govt introduces new update on cylinder refill

Cylinder blast has been prevalent in India

Just a few days ago, a CNG cylinder blast at a filling station in West Delhi’s Tikri Kalan area left three people dead and three others injured. The incident took place at around 3:20 pm while CNG was being refilled in a truck at the station.

According to the latest information, six people were injured in the blast, of whom three succumbed to their injuries. All three victims were employees of the CNG filling station.

The victims have been identified as Manish, 25; Brahmjeet, 34; and Sunny, 30. Two of the victims were from Nizampur. The three injured have been identified as Surjeet, Sanjay and Vipin. They have been admitted to CD Global Hospital in Mundka and are undergoing treatment.

The blast occurred when a truck carrying CNG cylinders was being refilled at the station. The explosion triggered a fire at the filling facility, prompting an immediate emergency response. Firefighting and emergency teams were deployed to the location to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.