Eat biryani during Durga Puja but buy from Hindus: Poster row intensifies in Bengal amid biggest festival

The poster reads, “Buy meat from Hindu-owned shops," while another carries the message, “There is no ban on eating biryani. Eat biryani, but buy it from a Hindu-owned shop.”

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Eat biryani during Durga Puja but buy from Hindus: Poster row intensifies in Bengal amid biggest festival | Image: X

Eat Biryani, But Buy From Hindus: A new kind of political controversy over food choices and religious identity has erupted in West Bengal amid Durga Pooja, posters requesting people to buy meat and biryani from Hindu-owned shops have been fly posted across Siliguri. These posters were put up by Hindu Jagran Manch across city, including walls surrounding Tarun Tirtha Club’s Durga Puja grounds in Bharat Nagar. The posters at the specific locations have made headlines as club’s Puja venue is near the residence of state Tourism Minister and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh.

What The Controversial Siliguri Posters Say?

The poster reads, “Buy meat from Hindu-owned shops,” while another carries the message, “There is no ban on eating biryani. Eat biryani, but buy it from a Hindu-owned shop.”

The posters have drawn the attention of locals and passersby. Several people are stopping their vehicles to read the messages. However, this has raised questions about the use of religious identity and pressurising people to change their choices during Durga Puja, a festival which is traditionally associated with the state’s cultural and religious life.

What Did Hindu Jagran Manch Say?

According to Abhishek Das, a representative of the Hindu Jagran Manch, stated that the organisation had put up the posters, saying that campaign was not restricted to Bharat Nagar.

“We put up these posters ourselves. It’s not just Bharat Nagar; the posters are in front of various Puja pandals across the city. Through these posters, we at the Hindu Jagran Manch wanted to convey a message of Hindu unity,” Das said.

The messages request people to purchase meat and biryani from Hindu-owned businesses. The organisation said that it started the campaign in order to promote Hindu unity.

Tourism Minister Distances Himself From Controversial Posters

Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh said that he was unaware of these posters and didn’t know who fly posted them at Pua venue, distancing himself from the campaign.

“I don’t know who put up these posters. Those who put them up are the ones who can say why they put up such posters,” Ghosh said.

However, the minister’s statement came after the poster became a talk of the town, specially in political debate.

Left Leader Targets BJP AND RSS

Former Siliguri mayor and Left leader Ashok Bhattacharya strongly criticised the poster campaign, accusing organisations associated with it. He also slammed RSS and the ruling BJP government of promoting religious divisions in the state.

“Organisations like these are run by the RSS. The BJP is a party that follows the RSS’s fascist policies. These parties spread hatred among people in the name of caste and religion,” Bhattacharya said.