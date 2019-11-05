New Delhi: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh landed himself in trouble when he accused a section of intellectuals of ‘eating beef at roadside stalls’.

Speaking at an event in Burdwan on the occasion of ‘Gopa Ashtami Karyakram’, Ghosh, in a veiled attack on intelligentsia reportedly said, “Some people who belong to the educative society eat beef on roadside. I would advise them to eat dog meat also as it is good for health”.

Besides, Ghosh has stoked another controversy after he posed for photographs while holding a sword during inauguration of ‘Jagadhatri puja’.

Following this the Trinamool Congress has alleged that this was an attempt to vitiate the ‘peaceful atmosphere’ in the state. Calling the BJP leader an anti-social element, TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh said,“Some real anti-social elements had come here (Panihati). It was a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the locality by frightening people with such publicly display of a sword. We have asked the police to probe the matter.”

Hitting back at TMC, Ghosh said that they are making basless allegations as they are scared of the BJP. If reports are to be believed, the BJP leader was given sword by the organisers of the puja.