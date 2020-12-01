New Delhi: The farmer union leaders who attended the marathon meeting with three union ministers on Tuesday have invited Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to their protest site and offered to serve him ‘jalebi’ and ‘pakoda’ along with tea at their langar (community kitchen). They extended their invitation to the ministers after Tomar offered them tea during the meeting over their ongoing agitation against three new farm laws. Also Read - Farmers Firm on Continuing Protest; Govt Urges Them to Call Off Agitation And Come For Talks on Dec 3

Jamhuri Kisan Sabha's Kulwant Singh Sandhu said, "Tomar Saheb requested us to have tea during the break between the meeting, but we in return extended him an invitation to accompany us to our protest site where we are serving tea along with jalebi and pakodas in langar. This led to laughter all around."

Sandhu also added that the farmers' unions leaders wanted to utilise the break time to discuss the government's offer of forming committee.

The meeting that went on for over two hours ended inconclusively after the government suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution.

The government, on its part, rejected the demand for repealing the laws and rather asked the farmers’ bodies to identify specific issues related to the newly enacted Acts and submit those by Wednesday for consideration and discussion in the next round of talks on Thursday (December 3).

After the meeting, farmer unions said that the protests will now intensify across the country until their demands are met.

The meeting took place on the sixth day of large-scale protests by farmer groups at various borders of the national capital, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said in a statement that the talks remained inconclusive and the government’s proposal was not acceptable to the farm unions.