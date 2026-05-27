Ebola makes entry into India? Woman from Uganda shows symptoms; kept in isolation at airport, samples sent to Pune

Officials informed the minister that 58 passengers have landed in Hyderabad till May 25 from countries where Ebola cases were reported and none of them has any symptoms, according to an official release.

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Ebola in India

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman from Uganda has been isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru after developing mild body ache days after arriving in India. According to the reports, the woman arrived at Kempegowda International Airport on May 23, has been isolated at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar as a precautionary measure. Samples have been taken for Ebola testing.

According to Health Department Principal Secretary Ritvik Ranjan Pandey, the woman did not show any clear symptoms such as fever. He said, “We still do not have confirmed information about her symptoms. The Airport Health Organization noticed some signs like fatigue and decided to take samples.”

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Samples sent to Pune

According to the reports, the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. Health department officials said that after arriving from Uganda, the woman initially checked into a hotel, but later, after developing mild symptoms such as body pain, she was admitted to a government hospital.

Officials said that her condition is currently stable and she is being closely monitored. As per protocol, she will be tested again. At present, they are waiting for the first report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

No Ebola cases in Telangana, says Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha assured people on Tuesday that there is no need for panic over the Ebola virus, emphasising that the state government is fully prepared to deal with any situation. Following a meeting with officials, he said no Ebola case has been reported in the state and no person with symptoms has been identified so far.

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Officials informed the minister that 58 passengers have landed in Hyderabad till May 25 from countries where Ebola cases were reported and none of them has any symptoms, according to an official release. The release said the 58 people have been kept under 21-day home isolation.

According to officials, preventive measures, as per the Centre’s directives, have been taken. Screening and thermal scanning protocols are active at the city’s RGI airport for passengers arriving from countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, where Ebola has been detected.

In addition to teams of doctors and health inspectors, state-run 108 emergency service ambulances are being stationed round the clock at the airport. A special isolation ward with 10 beds has been set up in the Gandhi government hospital in the city and the Head of the Department of General Medicine has been appointed as nodal officer.