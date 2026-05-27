Ebola virus in India: Ahmedabad under radar as businessman, 3 others isolated in hospital, samples sent for testing

A businessman along with three others has been isolated in Ahmedabad after travelling from Congo amid the ongoing Ebola virus cases in India. According to state health minister, the man developed fever a few days after landing in India.

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Several cases of Ebola have been detected across the country. Representational image/PTI

A businessman who arrived from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and three of his contacts have been admitted to isolation wards across different hospitals in Ahmedabad, with Ebola tests currently underway, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said.

The 37-year-old businessman arrived in Mumbai from Congo about five to seven days ago and later travelled to Vadodara, stated Pansheriya. “After he developed a fever, he was later admitted to Banker Hospital in Vadodara,” the health minister said, adding that there has been no confirmation of Ebola infection so far and there is no need to panic.

He said the businessman was immediately transferred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he was admitted to the Ebola ward. The admitted patient is currently stable and safe, and his temperature is under control, the minister said, adding that the people associated with the patient are not showing any symptoms.

Also Read: Ebola makes entry into India? Woman from Uganda shows symptoms; kept in isolation at airport, samples sent to Pune

“Two other individuals who had accompanied him have also been admitted to isolated wards at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. Another person who came in contact with these individuals has also been isolated,” the minister added. These individuals will remain in isolation for 10 to 11 days, and their blood samples have been sent to Pune for testing, he said.

Intensive screening

In response to Ebola outbreaks in several African countries, the Gujarat Health Department is conducting intensive screening of passengers arriving from Uganda, Congo and South Sudan at Ahmedabad International Airport, and has readied isolation wards in government hospitals.

Pansheriya noted that in a similar case, an individual was isolated, and the subsequent report was negative. “Previously, there was a similar case involving another individual who was isolated, and the report was negative. Therefore, there is no reason to panic,” he said.

The minister urged the people not to believe in rumours. “Currently, there is not a single confirmed Ebola virus case in India or Gujarat. Only as a precautionary step, we are carefully monitoring passengers arriving from those countries, especially if they show symptoms such as mild fever, cold or cough, to prevent any possible spread of infection,” he said.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh government activates Ebola surveillance, starts airport checks

If there is any such issue, people should contact a health officer, the concerned hospital or the Primary Health Centres, he said.

WHO declares Ebola health emergency

The World Health Organisation declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17.

With inputs from PTI