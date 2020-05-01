Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari requested the Election Commission to announce polls for the vacant seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council, the poll body on Friday gave its permission to hold elections on May 21. Also Read - Respite For Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Guv Koshyari Asks EC to Declare Council Polls For Vacant Seats

The polls were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Dials PM Modi, Says 'Cannot Have Political Instability Amid COVID-19 Crisis'

“They would be held on May 21,” a functionary said, adding that details are bring worked out. Also Read - Aghadi Leaders Meet Maharashtra Governor, Urge Him to Nominate CM Uddhav as MLC

The sources pointed out that the state chief secretary has assured the Commission that all guidelines issued by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be followed during election.

Two days ago, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help against the opposition’s efforts to “create political instability in the state” amid coronavirus pandemic as he awaited his position in the Maharashtra Council.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down.

With less than a month’s time, if he does not become a member of the council by May 28, when he completes six months in office, Uddhav Thackeray will be forced to cease his power as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

