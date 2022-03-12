New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the date for bye polls to fill vacancies in the following Parliamentary Constituency and Assembly Constituencies of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra. As per Election Commission’s data, the by-polls will be held in Asansol parliamentary constituency in West Bengal and Ballygunge assembly constituency in West Bengal, Khairagarh assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan (SC) assembly constituency in Bihar and Kolhapur North assembly constituency in Maharashtra.Also Read - Maharashtra Budget Sees Drastic Cut in VAT on CNG. Here's How Much It Will be Reduced

The schedule of bye-elections is as follows:

Schedule for Bye Elections Also Read - Debt-ridden Man Shoots Himself in Front of Mother in Bihar's Arrah Poll Events Also Read - Bihar Cricket Association President Booked For Attempt To Rape In Delhi Schedule Date of Issue of Gazette Notification March 17, 2022, (Thursday) Last Date of Nominations March 24, 2022 (Thursday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations March 25, 2022 (Friday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures March 28, 2022 (Monday) Date of Poll April 12, 2022 (Tuesday) Date of Counting April 16, 2022 (Saturday) Date before which election shall be completed April 18, 2022 (Monday)

In the notification, the Election Commission informed that the published Electoral Rolls for the aforesaid Assembly Constituency, with respect to January 1 will be used for these elections.

With the announcement of the by-poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included.