New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday fixed October 16 as the date of byelections for two Rajya Sabha seats, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, stated news agency ANI.

Notably, these two seats became vacant following the deaths of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the EC announced dates for bypolls to Uttar Pradesh’s 11 Assembly seats such as Rampur, Gangoh, Iglas, Lucknow Cantt, Zaidpur, Manikpur, Balha, Pratapgarh, Hamirpur, Ghosi and Jalalpur seats.