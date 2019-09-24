New Delhi: The bypolls for Maharashtra’s Satara parliamentary constituency will be with all the other 288 Assembly seats in the state on October 21, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced on Tuesday. The poll results of constituency will be declared three days later, i.e, October 24.

The bypolls for the Satara constituency is necessitated following the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhoslae. He was elected as an MP from Satara thrice – in 2009, 2014 and 2019. On September 14, he quit the NCP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The notification for the Satara bypolls will be issued on Friday, while the last date for filing nomination will be October 4. scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5 and the last date for withdrawing candidature is October 7”, the poll panel said.

On September 21, the poll panel had announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in the Maharashtra and Haryana. Besides, it also announced that by-elections to 64 constituencies across 17 states and 1 UT will be held on along with the state elections.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get majority on its own but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats. However, this year, the BJP and its estranged ally Sena will contest the polls together. The NCP had then won 41 seats while others managed 20. The Congress and the NCP had contested the 2014 polls separately but this time they will take on BJP-Sena together.