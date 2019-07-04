New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced dates for by-polls to Vellore Parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu and Patkura Assembly constituency in Odisha.

A by-poll was necessitated in Vellore as the EC had seized large amounts of unaccounted cash, leading to fears that money was being used to lure voters. Now the by-poll will be held on August 5.

With this notification, the model code of conduct has come into force. Following are some key dates for Vellore Lok Sabha by-poll: The last date for filing nominations is July 18 and the last date for withdrawing candidature is July 22. Votes would be cast on August 5 and their counting would be held on August 9. The entire process will be completed before August 11.

The Patkura Assembly by-poll in Odisha had to be postponed following the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla. Election to the constituency was scheduled on May 19.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had urged the EC to postpone the elections in the Assembly segment in the wake of cyclone alert. However, the BJP had moved the EC opposing the CM’s proposal.

Though the four-phase simultaneous election ended on May 29, polling to Patkura assembly poll was adjourned. Now the election would be held on July 20.

Like the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and also the Assembly elections in some states, the EC said EVMs and VVPATs would be used. “Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines,” said the poll body on its site.

Voter’s identification shall be mandatory in the election at the time of poll. While the voter ID would be the main identification for elections, the EC will issue separate instructions to allow additional documents for identification of voters at the time of poll.