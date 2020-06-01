New Delhi: In another development, the Election Commission on Monday said that the polls for 18 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19. As per updates, the voting will begin at 9 AM on June 19. Also Read - Coronavirus: Next Session of Parliament May Not be Held Anytime Soon, Here’s Why

The announcement of the new date for the RS polls comes as the elections, which were supposed to be held in March, were deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

The EC has announced the date for the RS polls as the centre has extended the lockdown till June 30 with relaxations in various states.

The EC said that the Chief Secretaries have been given the responsibility to depute a senior officer to make sure that the instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are carried our properly while making preparations for the elections.

Prior to this, the EC had announced elections to fill 55 seats across 17 states in February and in March the EC said that 37 seats across 10 states were filled uncontested.

The EC said that the decision to hold the elections for Rajya Sabha on 18 seats was taken after taking all factors into consideration.

The list of 18 seats for the Rajya Sabha includes 4 seats each from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one each from Meghalaya and Manipur.