New Delhi: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday condemned the Election Commission‘s move to defer the by-elections to 15 assembly segments in the state to December 5. This postponement has come as a court hearing in the case of disqualification of MLAs under the anti-defection law is underway.

Calling the move arbitrary, the KPCC was quoted by a report as saying,”Why this arbitrary decision? EC is acting like an agent of BJP.” Notably, the EC has for the first time cancelled the by-elections without stating any reason. “This proves EC is compromised and is acting to the benefit of BJP and Disqualified MLAs,” tweeted Karnataka Congress.

Further, the state Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday tweeted, “Why this sudden announcement? What are the reasons for the postponement of the by-polls? No reasons were given by the EC. This announcement clearly shows that the EC is acting under the instructions of the BJP. A sad day for democracy.”

The EC had told the apex court on Thursday that it would defer the upcoming bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka till the top court finally decides the pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of the state challenging their disqualification.

Here are the new important dates of the by-elections in Karnataka’s 15 Assembly seats:

1) The nomination will be resumed from 11.11.19.

2) The date of voting is on 05.12 19.

3) The counting of votes will take place on 11.12.19.

Notably, of the 15 constituencies that are going for the upcoming by-polls, 12 are represented by Congress and three by JD(S).