New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI), directed that Janata Dal (United) will not be granted a concession to use their reserved symbol ‘Arrow’ in future for contesting elections in the states of Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

On June 24, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had submitted an application to the Election Commission requesting not to grant a concession for allotment of ‘Arrow’, to the candidates set up by JD(U) in any election in the state of Jharkhand, stating that it will create confusion in minds of electors.

“The JDU has its election symbol arrow and it will create great confusion and deception in the minds of voters in Jharkhand where a majority of the voters are having a rural base and least literate,” the application read.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had submitted an application on 24 June, 2019 to EC requesting

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan said that they will go to Election Commission against this order.

“Party has decided that we will go to Election Commission against this order. If needed, we will go to High Court as well,” said Rajeev Ranjan.

In March, the Commission had barred JMM to use its symbol in Bihar on similar request from JD(U).

The JD(U) had then stated that the similarity between the two symbols could affect voting patterns in Bihar during the parliamentary elections.

JMM and Shiv Sena have ‘bow and arrow’ as their reserved election symbols.