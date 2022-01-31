New Delhi: After monitoring the COVID-19 situation in five poll-bound states ahead of Assembly election 2022, the Election Commission on India on Monday extended the ban on large political rallies till February 11. However, with the first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh from February 10, the election commission has permitted physical public meetings with a maximum capacity of 1000 people.Also Read - UP Doctor's 8-Year-Old Son Kidnapped, Killed By Employees He Fired 2 Years Ago: Police

Key Highlights Of Decisions Taken By ECI

No roadshows, Pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till February 11, 2022.

Commission has now decided to allow physical public meetings of Political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1000 persons (instead of existing 500 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022, for all phases.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door to door campaigns. Instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaigns. Other instructions on the door to door campaigns will continue.

The Commission has now granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of the existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed.

Political parties and contesting candidates shall ensure the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour & guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.

It shall be the responsibility of the DEO concerned to identify and to notify the designated spaces in advance for the aforesaid purposes.

All remaining restrictions as contained in the Revised Broad Guidelines for Conduct of Elections, 2022 issued on 8 January 2022 shall continue to operate.

The decision was taken after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held another comprehensive review of the present situation of Covid 19 infection particularly in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In an official release, the Commission informed that all the state chief secretaries informed the Commission about reports of Covid 19 infection either plateauing out or tapering as on date. Also Read - 5 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Mows Down Bystanders in Kanpur; Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Grief

“They also said that the positivity rate is showing a decline with the number of hospitalisation cases also registering a declining trend. The State officers however said that covid protocol precautions need to be continued to be observed so that no undue spurt takes place due to intense public contact because of heightened political activity,” said the commission. Also Read - Election Commission Of India To Review Ban On Physical Rallies In 5 Poll Bound States Today

In its last meeting on January 22, the ECI had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 amid rising COVID cases.

Assembly Elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.