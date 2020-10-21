The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ remark against BJP leader Imarti Devi. Also Read - Why Should I Apologise: Kamal Nath Snubs Rahul Gandhi After Criticism on 'Item' Remark

The Election Commission in its notice asked the Congress leader to clear his stand within 48 hours.

Kamal Nath on Tuesday expressed regret for making the remark and claimed that he did not say anything disrespectful.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said earlier in the day that he did not appreciate the kind of language Nath used, Nath maintained that he would not apologise.

Nath claimed the word “item’ is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to “mislead” by making it an issue to divert people’s attention as it is sensing defeat in the November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

“I did not say anything disrespectful. I respect women. If anyone thinks this is disrespectful, then I regret it,” he told reporters on Monday night.

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior’s Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said the Congress candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who was an “item”.