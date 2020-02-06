New Delhi: In another development, the Election Commission on Thursday evening issued a show-case notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark against his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. The development comes just 48 hours ahead of the much-awaited Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on February 3 had said that a Pakistan minister is supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because ‘he knows only Kejriwal can feed ‘biryani’ to protestors in Shaheen Bagh’. He had said this while addressing a poll rally in Vikaspuri area.

“Why is a Pakistani minister making statements in support of Arvind Kejriwal? Because he knows that only Kejriwal can feed biryani to protestors in Shaheen Bagh,” Adityanath had said.

However, his statement drew the attention of the EC as the Model Coe of Conduct (MCC) is in place till the elections in the national capital are over. He received the EC notice for violating the MCC.

The UP Chief Minister said this after Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted saying “Under pressure of losing another State election (Delhi), he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering the region.”

Responding to Chaudhry’s tweet, Kejriwal later had said, “Prime Minister Modi is my PM as well, will not tolerate interference in our country’s internal issues.”

“Narendra Modi is India’s Prime Minister; he is my Prime Minister as well. Delhi election is our internal issue, and we have zero tolerance for interference by the biggest sponsor of terrorism. No matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of our country,” Kejriwal had said in a tweet.

Shaheen Bagh has reportedly become a site of protests for numerous elderly women who are agitating there for more than a month over the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

The CAA, which has seen violent protests across the country, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.