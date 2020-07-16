New Delhi: Months ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls 2020, the Election Commission on Thursday decided not to extend postal ballot facility to citizens above 65 years of age in Bihar other by-polls. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Results Pour in, BJP Likely to Win All 3 Seats in Gujarat, Congress Bags 2 in Rajasthan | Highlights

Issuing a notification, the EC said that the specially abled voters who are above 80 years and those in essential services can vote by postal ballot. The EC also added that the COVID-19 positive patients in home or institutional quarantine can also vote.

Prior to this, the Bihar State Election Commission had said that patients affected with coronavirus and those above the age of 65 will be allowed to vote from home or use postal ballot in the elections due later this year.

However, the EC said that it is not feasible to exercise the practice keeping in view the constraints of logistics, manpower and safety protocols of Covid-19.