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EC announces poll schedule for 4 states: When are Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati voting?
Election date announcement: In a big development, the Election Commission (EC) has announced election schedule for 4 states. Check the date of voting in important poll-bound cities when are Kolkata, T
Election date announcement: In a big development, the Election Commission (EC) has announced election schedule for 4 states. Check the date of voting in important poll-bound cities when are Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Guwahati.
Election voting dates:
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Kerala– April 9
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Assam– April 9
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Tamil Nadu – April 23
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West Bengal- April 23 and April 29 (two phases)
Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Guwahati- Voting dates
- Kolkata Voting date- 29 April, 2026
- Thiruvananthapuram Voting date- April 9, 2026
- Chennai Voting date- April 23, 206
- Guwahati Voting date- April 9, 2026
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