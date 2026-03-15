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EC announces poll schedule for 4 states: When are Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati voting?

Election date announcement: In a big development, the Election Commission (EC) has announced election schedule for 4 states. Check the date of voting in important poll-bound cities when are Kolkata, T

Published date india.com Published: March 15, 2026 5:32 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Election voting dates
Election voting dates

Election date announcement: In a big development, the Election Commission (EC) has announced election schedule for 4 states. Check the date of voting in important poll-bound cities when are Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Guwahati.

Election voting dates:

  • Kerala– April 9

  • Assam– April 9

  • Tamil Nadu – April 23

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  • West Bengal- April 23 and April 29 (two phases)

Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Guwahati- Voting dates

  1. Kolkata Voting date- 29 April, 2026
  2. Thiruvananthapuram Voting date- April 9, 2026
  3. Chennai Voting date- April 23, 206
  4. Guwahati Voting date- April 9, 2026

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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