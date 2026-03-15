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EC announces poll schedule for 4 states: When are Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati voting?

EC announces poll schedule for 4 states: When are Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati voting?

Election date announcement: In a big development, the Election Commission (EC) has announced election schedule for 4 states. Check the date of voting in important poll-bound cities when are Kolkata, T

Election voting dates

Election date announcement: In a big development, the Election Commission (EC) has announced election schedule for 4 states. Check the date of voting in important poll-bound cities when are Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Guwahati.

Election voting dates:

Kerala – April 9

Assam – April 9

Tamil Nadu – April 23 Add India.com as a Preferred Source

West Bengal- April 23 and April 29 (two phases)

Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Guwahati- Voting dates

Kolkata Voting date- 29 April, 2026 Thiruvananthapuram Voting date- April 9, 2026 Chennai Voting date- April 23, 206 Guwahati Voting date- April 9, 2026

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