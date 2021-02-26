

















Load More

Election Commission Poll Dates Press Conference LIVE: The Election Commission of India would be announcing the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry at 4:30 PM on Friday. The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states is coming to an end in May and June. Polls in West Bengal for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam, and 30 seats in Puducherry are due in April-May. Also Read - Assembly Election For 4 States, 1 UT: Check Full Schedule, State-Wise Details

West Bengal will witness a battle between two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is campaigning aggressively in the state. Also Read - Assam Assembly Election 2021 Dates: Polls to be Held in 3 Phases, Says CEC | Live Updates

In Assam as well, there will a tough fight between BJP and Congress. The BJP under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal will try to retain power in the state. The saffron party had created history by emerging victorious for the first time in 2016. The BJP along with its ally parties won 86 seats of the 126-member Assam Assembly. Also Read - Ahead of Election Dates, Tamil Nadu CM Announces Gold Loan Waiver For Farmers & Poor

In Puducherry, President’s Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

In Kerala, the Left-Led front and the Congress-led opposition coalition will engage in an intense battle. Kerala has 140 Assembly seats. The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front after keeping a winning record in the December local body polls is nurturing high hopes of creating an electoral history by becoming the first government in the state to retain power.

Meanwhile, the election in Tamil Nadu will be conducted to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The DMK, here, is keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK, which has declared incumbent Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate.