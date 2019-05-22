New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up a 24-hour EVM Control Room at Nirvachan Sadan to monitor complaints relating to polled electronic voting machines. Any complaints during counting related to EVMs can be informed at control room number 011-23052123.

The move comes a day after 22 parties of the Opposition submitted a memorandum before the poll body, requesting that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of last round of counting.

In the memorandum, the parties have also demanded 100 per cent counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations in an Assembly segment where any discrepancy is found during the VVPAT verification.

Meanwhile, the BJP condemned opposition parties for questioning the credibility of EVMs and asked them to accept their defeat with grace if the people vote Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, party leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the EVMs were fine when its leaders like Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu and Amarinder Singh won the elections and came to power, but the machines turn unreliable when it appears PM Modi will come back to power.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also said the opposition parties are aware that they will “lose the elections, so they are resorting to such excuses”.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said opposition parties are desperately seeking an alibi for their impending massive defeat and their sudden mistrust is “unsurprising and unimaginary”.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections will be conducted on May 23. The results are expected to be announced on the same day.