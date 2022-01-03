New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday wrote to chief secretaries of five poll-bound states to accelerate their COVID vaccination drive, sources said.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Releases Sixth List of Candidates | Details Here

The Election Commission expressed concern over the low percentage of first dose inoculation in Manipur, the sources said. Also Read - UP Assembly Elections 2022: Final Voter List After Jan 5, Polling Time Increased. All You Need To Know