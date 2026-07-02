ECI announces bypolls for three seats in Bihar, MP and Gujarat; check details here

The Election Commission of India announced crucial legislative by-polls for vacant Assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, mapping out a voting timeline that concludes by August 4.

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Bypoll 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced by-elections for three vacant Assembly seats across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, scheduling the voting for July 30. According to the poll panel, the counting of votes will take place on August 3, drawing the entire legislative electoral process to a formal conclusion by August 4. The multi-state by-polls will determine the new grassroots representatives for the Bankipur constituency in Bihar, the Datia seat in Madhya Pradesh, and the Manjalpur constituency in Gujarat.

Bypoll 2o26: Election Commission of India announces byooll schedule

The legislative vacancies in these specific segments arose due to distinct political developments and circumstances unique to each state. In Bihar’s Bankipur, the seat was vacated following the resignation of Nitin Nabin, while the Datia constituency in Madhya Pradesh requires a fresh mandate after the legal disqualification of Rajendra Bharti. Meanwhile, the by-election in Gujarat’s Manjalpur segment was necessitated following the unfortunate demise of sitting lawmaker Yogeshbhai Patel.

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According to the schedule issued by the Commission, the gazette notification will be issued on July 6, nominations may be filed until July 13, scrutiny of nominations will take place on July 14, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 16.

Polling will be held on July 30, while votes will be counted on August 3. The Commission said electoral rolls for the three constituencies had already been finalised following the Special Summary Revision or Special Intensive Revision process. The final electoral rolls were published on September 30, 2025, for Bankipur; February 21, 2026, for Datia; and February 17, 2026, for Manjalpur.

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Preparations for bypolls for three seats in Bihar, MP and Gujarat

The ECI said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units would be used at all polling stations. It also reiterated that the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) would remain the primary document for voter identification, while Aadhaar, passports, driving licences, PAN cards, MGNREGA job cards and several other government-issued identity documents would also be accepted for voting.

(With inputs from agencies)