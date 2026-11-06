ECI offers second chance to voters dropped from draft SIR rolls in 7 states, UTs

The EC has directed seven states to help electors marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate submit fresh forms and seek inclusion in final rolls.

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Electors whose names were omitted from the rolls can re-apply based on their current residential status. File Image/PTI

Voters who were removed from the draft rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mostly don’t need Form 6 to get back on, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday, though that route remains open. The ECI’s official order, sent to the Chief Electoral Officers of NCT of Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland, says voters tagged under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) category will get one more opportunity to be included in the Final Electoral Roll.

The initiative aims to safeguard voting rights by ensuring that genuine citizens who failed to submit their forms earlier, or were erroneously marked as ASDD, are not excluded. The Election Commission has outlined a systematic process to identify, contact, and re-enrol eligible voters. Booth-wise lists of all electors marked as ASDD whose forms were not received back will be displayed once again on Notice Boards at Polling Stations, Panchayat Bhawans, Urban Local Body offices, and BDO offices. The lists, including probable reasons for non-inclusion, will also be uploaded as readable PDFs on the respective CEO websites. Electors can submit their duly filled-in Enumeration Forms (Annexure-A) during the ongoing SIR to their local Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO).

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Partially filled Enumeration Forms will be generated in the ERO dashboard on ECINET. District Election Officers (DEOs) and EROs will reach out to voters via physical delivery, WhatsApp, email, or SMS. Electors can also download or fill out their form directly on the ECI website/ECINET App using their existing EPIC number. Booth Level Officers (BLOs), in coordination with political party-appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs), will conduct house-to-house visits, neighbor/RWA inquiries, and direct phone contact to guide affected voters.

Electors whose names were omitted from the rolls can re-apply based on their current residential status. Non-shifted electors residing at the same address are required to submit a filled Enumeration Form along with Annexure-B explaining the reason for previous non-submission. The form can be submitted physically to the ERO, AERO or BLO by self or family, or online via ECINET with an e-signature. Shifted electors who have moved within the state must submit the Enumeration Form along with Annexure-C indicating their new address and Assembly Constituency, along with valid address proof. No Form-8 is required. The submission can be made physically to the ERO or AERO of the new constituency or through the BLO.

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For homeless persons without address proof, the form can be submitted without standard documents, with a field verification report conducted by the BLO serving as valid residence proof. To assist electors who have moved, the ECI has enabled a “Book a Call with BLO” feature on the official website and ECINET App. All received Enumeration Forms and accompanying statements will be verified and disposed of by EROs under Rule 21(1) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Following due verification of eligibility, ordinary residence, and field checks where required, accepted forms will be parked for inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll of the ongoing SIR.