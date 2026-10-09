ECI row reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan: INDIA Bloc to meet President Murmu tonight

President Draupadi Murmu will meet with leaders of the Indi Alliance tonight at 8 pm to discuss the opposition alliance's concerns with the Election Commission of India.

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ECI row reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan: INDIA Bloc to meet President Murmu tonight (File)

President Draupadi Murmu is set to meet Indi Alliance leaders at 8 pm tonight; issues related to the Election Commission and SIR will be discussed.

President Draupadi Murmu will meet with leaders of the Indi Alliance tonight at 8 pm to discuss the opposition alliance’s concerns with the Election Commission of India.

President Draupadi Murmu has agreed to meet a delegation of Indi alliance leaders on Friday at 8 pm. According to sources told PTI, the opposition alliance had sought time to meet the President regarding its concerns related to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rashtrapati Bhavan has scheduled the meeting at 8 pm after the opposition bloc requested to raise the issue with the President.

Opposition protest against SIR

Many leaders including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are continuously protesting on the streets of the country’s capital Delhi.

Opposition leaders are demanding that Election Commission Chief Gyanesh Kumar resign. The opposition has leveled allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar regarding irregularities in the SIR.

Protests over the ongoing dispute escalated beyond the national capital, with senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav leading a parallel demonstration in Patna, Bihar. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced plans to join the INDIA bloc’s ongoing protests in Delhi.

Following Wednesday’s intense demonstrations, the Delhi Police registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) and indicated that more cases are likely to follow. The FIRs cite alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of public servants from performing their duty, physical pushing and manhandling, and general misbehavior.

The police documents explicitly name Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rahul Gandhi was detained on Wednesday and brought to the Barakhamba Road Police Station after he attempted to open a barricaded gate during the march.