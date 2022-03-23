Chennai: With Sri Lanka being mired in a severe economic crisis, its repercussions are being felt on the coastal parts of southern India, especially Tamil Nadu, with Tamil refugees from the northern part of the island nation heading to the southern state.Also Read - COVID Fourth Wave in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Holds Review Meeting As Cases Spike Globally. Read Details

On Tuesday, six refugees, including three children, were found stranded near an island off the coast of Rameswaram who were spotted and rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) after it got information from the Q Branch police.

Later in the night, another group of 10 refugees reached the state, making the total number of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees to 16.

All 16 Sri Lankan nationals belong to Jaffna and Mannar regions in the north.

The refugees were fleeing unemployment and shortage of food in Sri Lanka, said the sources in Tamil Nadu Police while talking to The Indian Express. Further reports emanating from the Tamil-dominated northern regions of Sri Lanka suggest that this may “just be the beginning of the migration process”.

According to the information obtained by the officers of the Tamil Nadu intelligence, around 2,000 more refugees are expected to arrive in the coming days. Speaking to The Indian Express, VS Sivakaran, an activist based in Mannar, warned that this may be the beginning of an “exodus”.

The refugees are now under the custody of Coastal Security Group, Mandapam and will be booked under the Passports Act.