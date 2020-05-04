New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Tuesday interact with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, where he will discuss with the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics winner, the economic fallout of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - 'Shows Grave Crisis For Economy': Shiv Sena on Rahul Gandhi-Raghuram Rajan Talks

"Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee, on dealing with the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis.To join the conversation and for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel," the former Congress president tweeted late Monday night.

Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis. To join the conversation & for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://t.co/4WBysSnKTg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2020

Notably, this will be the second in his series of interactions with global experts on the topic of COVID-19 crisis and a way forward. Last Wednesday, he began the series by ‘interviewing’ former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan.

In this interaction, Rajan told the Wayanad MP, among other things, that ‘Rs 65,000 crore will be needed to save the lives of the poor’ and that ‘while it is all too easy to have a lockdown for ever, it won’t be sustainable for the economy.’

However, as it stands, the national lockdown now stands extended for a second time, till May 17, with Monday being the first day of ‘lockdown 3.0.’

This conversation with Rajan earned Rahul a praise from Congress’ Maharashtra ally, the Shiv Sena, which said that the interaction proved that ‘the country’s economy is in for a grave crisis.‘

Last October, Mumbai-born Abhijit Banerjee won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics along with his French wife, economist Esther Duflo, and American economist Michael Kremer.