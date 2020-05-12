New Delhi: Giving relief to the people of the country at this time of corona crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an economic package of Rs 20 Lakh Crore with the focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 Confirmed: Going by PM Modi's Hints, Here is How it May Look Like

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the coronavirus has brought an unprecedented crisis in the country. He asked everyone to protect themselves and move ahead as well.

PM Modi said that based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s speech today:

1) ‘The 4th phase of lockdown, otherwise known as Lockdown 4: 0, will be in a new form with new rules. Based on the suggestions by states, information related to it will be given to you before May 18.’

2) ‘I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The announcements made by the government over COVID-19, decisions of RBI and today’s package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India’s GDP.’

3) ‘Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry. This package will have an emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws.’

4) ‘India’s self-reliance will be based on five pillars such as economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.’

5) ‘Time has taught us that we must make ‘local’ the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local.’

6) ‘When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily.’

7) ‘We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward.’

8) ‘This era of self-reliance will be our new pledge and new festival, and we all have to move on with new resolve to fight the pandemic.’

9) ‘Scientists say that corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can’t let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us.’

10) ‘When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centred system. In India’s self-reliance, there is a concern for the whole world’s happiness, cooperation and peace.’