New Delhi: Hour after the Central government increased the petrol and diesel price across the country, the Congress on Wednesday called the move ‘economically anti-national’ and urged the Centre urged to share 75 per cent of the revenue with states so that people are not burdened. Also Read - As Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel Goes up, This is How Much The Govt Will Gain

The Congress said it is ‘economically anti-national’ to fleece Indians of Rs 1.4 lakh crore by raising taxes on petrol and diesel. Also Read - Lockdown 3.0: Centre Hikes Excise Duty on Petrol by Rs 10, on Diesel by Rs 13 Per Litre

Addressing a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said when the entire country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its poor, including migrants, shopkeepers and small businessmen, were virtually penniless, the government of India was fleecing 130 crore Indians by insurmountably increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. “To fleece people of India in this fashion is economically anti-national,” he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the manner in which illegally and forcibly this recovery is being made is inhumane, cruel and insensitive.

“The government should transfer 75 per cent of this money so collected through raise in taxes to states. This will ensure there is no further burden on people of India, by way of more taxes on petroleum products by states,” he said.

Saying that the matter was discussed at a meeting of the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states with party president Sonia Gandhi, he said all the Congress leaders besides former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep concerns.