New Delhi: Nobel Laureate for Economics Abhijit Banerjee is slated to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning. The meeting will take place amid the debate stirred by the economist’s critique of the Indian government’s economic policies. Notably, along with Banerjee, Economics Nobel laureate Esther Duflo will also meet the prime minister on October 22, stated a report.

During the past few days, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo were busy promoting their book ‘Good Economics for Hard Time’s: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems’ in the country. It must be noted that Banerjee won the Nobel Prize for Economics along with his French-American economist wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer this year. After the announcement of the Nobel prize winners, PM Modi had congratulated Banerjee for his commendable work in poverty alleviation.