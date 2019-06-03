New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency, on Tuesday, for questioning in cases related to alleged land grab in Delhi NCR, Bikaner and purchase of properties in foreign countries.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Robert Vadra for questioning in cases related to alleged land grab in Delhi NCR, Bikaner, and properties abroad. He has been summoned to appear before the agency on Tuesday. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/MFZJb9isyS — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

Earlier, ED had approached the Delhi High Court seeking to set aside a trial court order that had granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case.

The agency, through its plea, had pushed for custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra. The ED claimed that Vadra has been evasive during the investigation.

The agency had claimed that anticipatory bail interferes in the investigation of the crime. “It is right to say that the bail interferes in the investigation of the crime and that the court must be cautious and circumspect while exercising such powers of discriminatory nature,” the plea read.

The High Court had issued a notice to Vadra, seeking a reply, on the plea filed by ED and posted the matter for hearing to July 17.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds along with the land grab case of Delhi-NCR and Bikaner.